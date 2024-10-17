Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day has had some trouble winning big football games since taking over for the Buckeyes, but he can get big wins on the recruiting trail. Ohio State has done a great job with recruiting since Day became the head coach, and their 2025 class is once again in great shape. The Buckeyes are starting to shift gears to the 2026 class, and one of their targets is four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin.

Trashawn Ruffin still has a couple years of high school left, but he is a very talented football player and he has a lot of good options for college because of it. The Ohio State football team wants him, and they recently offered him a scholarship.

“After a great phone conversation with @R2X_Rushmen1 I am beyond blessed to have received an offer from THE Ohio State University,” Ruffin announced in a post on Wednesday night.

The account that Ruffin tagged in the post is Larry Johnson, the defensive line coach for the Buckeyes. He has liked what he has seen from Ruffin during the recruiting process, and Ruffin now has an offer.

Trashawn Ruffin is a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports. He is the #245 overall player in the 2026 class, the #30 DL and the #16 player in the state of North Carolina. Ruffin currently attends North Duplin High School in Mount Olive, North Carolina.

Ruffin has racked up a lot of impressive offers so far. He has 20 total right now, and some of top teams that have offered him besides Ohio State are Michigan, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Wisconsin, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. The Buckeyes want to land a commitment from Ruffin, but they clearly have some tough competition.

Ohio State football recruiting rankings

Trashawn Ruffin is a member of the 2026 recruiting class, but the 2025 class is the current cycle. The Ohio State football team is doing a terrific job with their 2025 class. The Buckeyes currently have the #1 class in the entire country. It features three five-star recruits, 20 four-stars and three three-stars. Ohio State consistently has one of the best recruiting classes in the country, and their 2026 will likely be among the best in the country as well.

The 2026 cycle still has a long ways to go as the 2025 one hasn't wrapped up yet. Ohio State has just one commit in their 2026 class, and it ranks #33 in the country. However, that one commit is a five-star. We'll see if Ruffin ends up being a member of that class as well.