The Ohio State football team took a recruiting hit on Monday as four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis decided to back out of his commitment to the Buckeyes. Mathis is a top-100 recruit, but he has decided to take his talents elsewhere. Mathis had been committed to Ohio State since January, and he now has to choose a new school before the 2025 cycle is up.

“Four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis, No. 63 in the 2025 ESPN, pulls his pledge from Ohio State 16 days before the start of the early signing period,” Eli Lederman said in a post. “Mathis had been committed to the Buckeyes since January.”

Zahir Mathis took to social media to announce his decision to open his recruitment back up.

“After much consideration I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment and decommit from Ohio State,” Mathis said in a post. “I appreciate Coach Day, Coach Johnson and all the coaches at Ohio State. They are still a top school for me. This is a life decision. Please respect my decision!”

Mathis is a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports. He is the #76 player in the 2025 class, the #6 EDGE and the #3 player in the state of Pennsylvania. Mathis currently attends Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here is what his athletic background page on 247 Sports reads:

“2023: Finished junior season with 52 tackles, 3 sacks and a FF. 2022: Key player for an Imhotep Charter squad that went 10-3 and made the PIAA 5A state championship. Worked primarily as a DE in a 4-3 front. Totaled a sack and 2 PBU in the semifinals against Upper Dublin.”

Now that Mathis is no longer committed to Ohio State, he has to choose a new school. Some top teams that have offered him are Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Michigan and many others. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

This is a tough loss for the Ohio State football recruiting class, but the Buckeyes are still in great shape as they have the top 2025 class in the entire country.

A look at Ohio State's 2025 class

Even after losing a commitment from Zahir Mathis, the Ohio State football team still has the #1 recruiting class in the entire country. The Buckeyes reload every single season, and classes like this are why.

The Buckeyes have 25 commits in their class as they have three five-stars, 19 four-stars and three three-stars. The next closest team to Ohio State in the national rankings is Georgia, and it will be interesting to see if the Buckeyes can hold them off and other top teams to finish with the #1 class.

Obviously it's never ideal to lose a commitment from a player, but the Ohio State football class is going to end up being on the best classes in the country no matter what.