Ohio State football gets huge TreVeyon Henderson news ahead of Big Ten clash vs. Wisconsin

Ohio State football is dominating early on, going 3-0 after trampling Toledo last weekend. Saturday now brings their first Big 10 matchup of the season against Wisconsin and they’ll have star running back TreVeyon Henderson available. Per Adam Rittenberg:

#OhioState will have top running back TreVeyon Henderson tonight against #Wisconsin, per source. That was the expectation all week, but Henderson is good to go. He was wearing a walking boot for precaution after last week's win over Toledo. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 24, 2022

As noted, the expectation was Henderson suiting up. But Buckeyes fans were dealt a scare early in the Toledo contest, with the RB leaving early with an apparent leg injury. He was seen in a walking boot on the sidelines.

Henderson has been showing out in 2022 for Ohio State football, rushing for 197 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Backfield partner Miyan Williams is also playing extremely well, getting most of the touches vs. Toledo after Henderson left early.

Head coach Ryan Day had this to say about Henderson’s injury earlier in the week:

“This was a situation with a lot of those guys that we just wanted to have, in the abundance of caution, and make sure that they were 100 percent before we put them in the game,” Day said of Henderson.

Wisconsin boasts one of the best run defenses in the nation and has been very difficult to break down so far. But with an electrifying duo of Henderson and Williams, perhaps the Buckeyes can wreak some havoc and improve to 4-0. If Heisman candidate CJ Stroud is able to play up to par as well, Ohio State football will be in a good position to come out victorious. It’ll also be interesting to see if TreVeyon Henderson can pick up where he left off.