The Ohio State Buckeyes have just lost what would have been a great addition to the program, with Jordan Marshall opting to go somewhere else. What makes Marshall’s decision more painful for Ohio State football is the fact that he’s chosen to give his verbal commitment to the Michigan Wolverines despite being from Cincinnati.

This is not sitting well with Ohio State football fans, who have taken to Twitter to express their dismay, mostly directed at Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day.

“Ryan Day inherited a major power in college football and turned it into Nebraska. I will not rest until he is imprisoned,” said Twitter user @Corrigan_Tweets after learning that Ohio State football missed out on Marshall.

From Twitter user @FlapJackNorton: “Ryan Day says he’s focusing more on recruiting Ohio and immediately loses the top Ohio target. How much more proof do we need?”

“This is the first time Ohio State has lost a contested in-state recruitment to Michigan since August 2012. Ryan Day is such a loser dude, he is a rot to this program,” a frustrated @B1G_Ryan said.

“Can’t remember the last time Ohio state lost an in state recruit to TTUN but Ryan day has to leave,” @Trei4PF voiced out what many disappointed Ohio State football fans have in mind.

The bad vibes never left, Ryan Day continually adds to his list of war crimes. #Sports https://t.co/StVexcaHaO — Jeff Ross (@JRoss_25) March 21, 2023

What’re we doing Ryan Day https://t.co/8y4puMAEK7 — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 21, 2023

Ryan Day is on finished watch https://t.co/anEaGI4oum — Who Wants to be a Fantillionaire? (@MetaWootenPeace) March 21, 2023

Before committing to the Wolverines, Jordan Marshall had received offers from the Akron Zips, Wisconsin Badgers, Tennessee Volunteers, and the Buckeyes. Marshall is from Archbishop Moeller and won the Gatorade Player of Year in Ohio during his junior year, rushing for 1,951 yards and producing a total of 30 touchdowns on the ground. In addition to those numbers, Marshall converted 19 receptions into 364 receiving yards and four scores.

At the moment, Ohio State football has four commitments for the 2024 season, consisting of a five-star and two four-stars.

The Buckeyes, led by CJ Stroud, finished the 2921 college football season with an 11-2 record, nearly edging eventual national champions in a 42-41 loss in the College Football Playoff semis.