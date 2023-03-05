The NFL Scouting Combine is usually about talented young players showing off their athletic skills so they can impress future employers and win big-money contracts. When C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday displaying their teamwork on passing plays, it was also a moment of wistfulness for Ohio State fans.

Both Stroud and Smith-Njigba were putting their talents on display, but when the two hooked up on a medium-range pass play, it looked very similar to when the two were playing for the Buckeyes and putting big plays on the board for Ohio State.

Stroud is the No. 2 rated quarterback on many boards behind Bryce Young of Alabama, while Smith-Njigba is a top-5 wide receiver.

Both players could be moving up on draft boards throughout the NFL. Stroud could benefit from Bryce Young’s decision not to participate in the Combine, while Smith-Njigba was limited by a hamstring injury during the season. He could raise his status with sharp showings in pre-draft showings.

After catching 95 passes for 1,595 yards for the Buckeyes in 2021, Smith-Njigba was only on the field for 60 snaps in 2022.

Stroud had a brilliant career at Ohio State. He completed 69.3% of his passes for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns while throwing just 12 interceptions.

While C.J. Stroud has not been a great runner during his college career, he believes he has enough athletic ability to get away from the pass rush at the next level.

“If you turn on the film and really watch what I do and you really look at film game to game, I have used my athleticism,” Stroud said. “Not just in the Georgia game, where I did it a lot, but I’ve done it in every other game.