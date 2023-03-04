Not many defenses had much of an answer for C.J. Stroud during his two-season run as the Ohio State Buckeyes’ starting quarterback. However, opposing defensive coordinators at the least did not have to worry much about Stroud extending plays with his legs.

Stroud tallied a mere 108 rushing yards in his final season with the Buckeyes. 79 out of Stroud’s total rushing yards in the campaign came in the Big Ten side’s road win over Northwestern in November. Arduous weather conditions on the day forced Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and now-former offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson to switch up the game plan for the versatile passer in the matchup.

Looking back at his tenure at Ohio State, Stroud sees that he could have done more to use his legs to add another dimension to the team’s high-octane offense.

“I’ll be honest, I told [NFL teams] like I’ll tell y’all: I didn’t do it a lot in college, and I feel like I should have,” Stroud said during a press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. “It’s something I do regret. I feel like I could have done it a lot more.

“But I think when you turn on the film, and you really watch what I do, and you really look at film game to game, I have used my athleticism not only just in the Georgia game where I did it a lot. I’ve done it in every other game. I’ve had tough third-down runs. I’ve had tough fourth-down runs.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stroud was a bit more assertive in running with the football during the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff defeat to Georgia, tallying 12 rush attempts for 34 rushing yards.

Overall, Stroud plans to “fix” this area of his game.

“I feel like that’s something that I learned and that’s what football is about,” Stroud said. “It’s about stepping back up to the plate and going back and working hard and fixing those problems.

“That’s something I plan to fix, and I’ll show them my athleticism. … I’ve done it before on film, but since people don’t think I can do it, I’m going to do it again.”

Stroud recorded just one rushing touchdown in his run with the Buckeyes.