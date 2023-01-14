The Ohio State football team saw rising superstar coach Brian Hartline receive interest from other schools this winter. However, with rumors of Ryan Day giving up play-calling duties going around, the Buckeyes have made their move.

Ohio State has promoted Hartline to the offensive coordinator position, as reported by The Athletic. The 36-year-old takes over for Kevin Wilson, who left to become the head coach at Tulsa.

“I am ready and I am really looking forward to this opportunity,” Hartline said in a statement. “Ohio State has established a premier threshold with regard to offensive output and that is something that we’ll strive to meet every day.”

Day also released a statement regarding the promotion. “It’s the right progression for him and the next step,” he said, via The Columbus Dispatch. “We’re all excited about that. He deserves it.”

Hartline joined the Ohio State football staff back in 2017 as a graduate assistant. He became the wide receivers coach in 2018 and added the title of passing game coordinator in 2021.

This move is crucial for the Buckeyes moving forward. Hartline is considered one of the top recruiters in the country. A head coaching job certainly awaits the 36-year-old Ohio native in the future.

“I want to thank coach Day for his belief in me and for the positions he has put me in these last several years that have allowed me to succeed and grow,” Hartline continued in his statement.

Prior to coaching, Hartline played wide receiver. He played college ball at Ohio State and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Hartline spent six years with the Miami Dolphins and one with the Cleveland Browns.