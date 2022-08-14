Ohio State football is one of the best programs in the country but not yet a perennial contender for the national championship. Ryan Day’s squad greatly increased its chances of doing so by landing one of the best recruits on the defensive side of the ball in the class of 2023.

Four-star safety Jayden Bonsu announced that he chose Ohio State over Alabama, Miami, Michigan State and Penn State. The Buckeyes already had one of the best 2023 classes and now have bolstered it even further.

BREAKING: 4⭐️ safety Jayden Bonsu has committed to THE Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰🌰 Bonsu chose Ohio State over Miami, Michigan State, Penn State & Alabama. pic.twitter.com/b5GLcPwxyd — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 14, 2022

The 6-foot-1 Bonsu has shined at St. Peter’s Preparatory School in Jersey City, New Jersey. In 12 games in his junior season, he tallied 62 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He told Brian Dohn of 247Sports that Day and safeties coach Perry Eliano were very personable and that Ohio State has a scheme that he is familiar with.

“Coach Eliano and coach Day made me feel at home,” said Bonsu, via 247Sports. “From a defensive scheme standpoint, it fits me. My high school runs some of the same things Ohio State runs, so it makes sense from a scheme standpoint…While I was there on my official visit, in my head I was like, ‘Yeah, this is the place for me. I could see myself in this city.’ So overall it just felt like a great fit.”

Ohio State football is set to be one of the best teams in the 2022 season despite some uncertainty around parts of the roster. They should be set up for success for years to come thanks to Bonsu and the other top recruits that are set to join the Buckeyes.