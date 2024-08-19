The Ohio State football program is approaching one of its most exciting seasons in years during the Fall of 2024. Ohio State earned high honors in the 2024 preseason AP Poll, coming in at the No. 2 spot. The trend continued on Tuesday with the Buckeyes leading the way for AP All-American teams, headlined by former Alabama football safety Caleb Downs.

Ohio State had six total players make the preseason AP All-American team, the most out of any program, per ESPN. In addition to Caleb Downs, who earned second-team All-American honors as a freshman with the Crimson Tide, the Buckeyes boasted guard Donovan Jackson and receiver Emeka Egbuka on the 2024 preseason first team. Running back TreyVeon Henderson and defensive lineman Tyleik Williams joined them on the second team.

The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and No. 9-ranked Michigan Wolverines had three players selected for the first team. Quarterback Carson Beck, guard Tate Ratledge, and defensive back Malaki Starks headlined the Bulldogs' lineup.

Meanwhile, tight end Colston Loveland, defensive tackle Mason Graham, and cornerback Will Johnson represented the Wolverines.

Ohio State will face some tough competition as they embark on a season with high expectations in the fall of 2024.

Ohio State football enters 2024 season highly touted

During the 2024 offseason, former head coach Urban Meyer dropped a stunning take about Ohio State's talent. Meyer said he had never seen anything like the Buckeyes' “quality of athlete at every position.” If Meyer's comments were not enough, 2024 transferee Will Howard revealed eye-opening championship aspirations for the team.

“For us, it’s natty or bust,” Will Howard said, via On3. “I mean, there’s no doubt in my mind.”

“We have all the talent. We have all the intangibles,” Howard added. “Now, we’ve just got to go do it. I’m tired of hearing how talented we are and how good our team is. It’s about the work ethic and how we go to work every single day, and I think we’re doing the things that we need to to put ourselves in that position to be there at the end of the year and now we’ve just got to go do it.”

Will Howard comes off a promising stint with the Kansas Jayhawks. He will look to help Ohio State remain elite on offense, while fellow transfer and ex-Alabama football standout Caleb Downs holds things down on defense.

It will be exciting to see how the Buckeyes perform amid high expectations in 2024.