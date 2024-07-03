The Ohio State football program is coming off a strong 2023-24 season. The Buckeyes only took two losses during the year. They lost some key pieces but added stout contributors, such as former Kansas State football quarterback Will Howard. Howard dropped championship aspirations for his new team amid their push for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff.

“For us, it’s natty or bust,” Will Howard said, via On3. “I mean, there’s no doubt in my mind.”

“We have all the talent. We have all the intangibles,” Howard added. “Now, we’ve just got to go do it. I’m tired of hearing how talented we are and how good our team is. It’s about the work ethic and how we go to work every single day, and I think we’re doing the things that we need to to put ourselves in that position to be there at the end of the year and now we’ve just got to go do it.”

Ohio State brought in a highly-touted recruiting class in addition to their returning players and transfer portal talent. Former head coach Urban Meyer said the Buckeyes have one of the most talented rosters in the last decade. Will Howard also believes his team is ready to make a big jump.

Howard built a sound foundation during his first few years with the Kansas State football program. He threw for 1,178 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman in 2020. He experienced a slight drop in production in 2021 but returned strong a season later. Howard amassed 1,633 yards and 15 TDs during his junior year. Then, he took an impressive jump.

Howard comes off a season with totals of 2,643 yards and 24 TDs. He looks to help Ohio State's offense thrive against the rest of the talented college football landscape.

Can Howard, Ohio State football come out on top in 2024-25?

Will Howard knew the challenge that came with transferring to a program like Ohio State's. But he understood coming to Columbus would put him in a great position for a professional football future and a chance to win more.

“I really just wanted to go somewhere I felt could elevate my draft stock and compete for a National Championship,” Howard told On3 when asked why he left Kansas State for Ohio State. “Everything at Ohio State just made sense and lined up.”

Howard is ready to take the next step of his career amid high expectations with the Buckeyes.

“It is tough. The expectations are higher but I knew what I was signing up for,” Howard said.

“I know that the ultimate goal for me is the NFL, being a starter in the NFL, and I knew if I didn’t put myself in uncomfortable positions and push myself and put these expectations on myself, then I wasn’t going to grow. Following in the footsteps of CJ [Stroud], and Justin [Fields], and Dwayne [Haskins], and JT [Barrett]. Like, the succession of quarterbacks there is special and I hope I can carry it on in a good way.”

Ohio State narrowly missed the 2023-24 College Football Playoff after they lost the Big 10 title to Michigan. Yet, Howard and the rest of the team's contributors are determined to lead the team to the ultimate prize in 2024-25.