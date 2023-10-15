The Ohio State football team took care of business on the road against Purdue Saturday, but the win didn't come without its cost. The Buckeyes and Coach Ryan Day relied on their rushing attack to rack up 152 yards, but lost star player Chip Trayanum at the running back position during the game.

The third-ranked Ohio State football team got a great performance from Dallas Hayden in reserve, that may trigger a redshirt decision from Day. Prior to the game, Day took all the blame for the Buckeyes' running game woes.

Ohio State football passed for over 300 yards vs. the Boilermakers in West Lafayette, but the team's player personnel and injury concerns took center stage following the game.

Trayanum, who ran for 28 yards on six carries not long after his clutch performance in a win over Notre Dame on the road, was missing a noteworthy part of his uniform on the sidelines after halftime.

Chip Trayanum came out of the locker room after halftime without a helmet. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) October 14, 2023

Day said the Ohio State football training staff planned to evaluate him but further information wasn't given.

The Buckeyes were already without TreyVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams heading into the game against Coach Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers.

Hayden, a former four-star running back out of Memphis, Tennessee, ran for 76 yards on 11 carries, adding a touchdown and showing off the kind of talent that could make him a key player down the stretch for Day's team.

Ohio State football moved to 6-0 on the season while Purdue fell to 2-5. Day's Buckeyes are expected to maintain their number three ranking heading into a showdown with Penn State next weekend.