Ohio State football fans received some surprising news ahead of their Big Ten clash against the Maryland Terrapins. Buckeyes starting running back TreVeyon Henderson was ruled out for the game with an undisclosed injury, per Daniel Mogollon on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Henderson seemingly was not in danger of missing the contest against Maryland until he popped up on the injury report on Saturday morning, a major twist considering that Ohio State football had this past week off and hasn't played since their primetime win over Notre Dame.

Henderson, a junior, ran for 104 yards and a touchdown against the Fighting Irish, his first game exceeding the century mark this season.

On the season, Henderson, who broke out for 1,248 yards and 15 scores as a freshman in 2021, has tallied 295 rushing yards, ninth in the Big Ten and five touchdowns on the ground, tied for third in the conference.

The Buckeyes will turn to a combination of senior halfbacks Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams against the Terrapins' 44th-ranked run defense.

Williams is no stranger to the starting role, as he filled in admirably for Henderson last year when the latter missed a game due to injury, running for 189 yards and five touchdowns against Rutgers.

The Buckeyes offense is a bit banged up heading into the game against Maryland, as star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr is playing through an ankle sprain he suffered during the win over Notre Dame.

Make no mistake, the absence of Henderson, a big-play threat any time he touches the ball, will hurt. But the Buckeyes have the depth in the backfield to get by against the Terrapins.