With college basketball season over, we can all turn our attention to college football. Spring Games are about to kick off all across the country, and the Ohio State Buckeyes will play theirs on Saturday. However, quarterback Devin Brown, who is in competition to be the replacement for CJ Stroud, is set to miss the game with an injury, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

‘Buckeyes QB Devin Brown had a procedure on a finger on his throwing hand and will miss Saturday’s spring game, per coach Ryan Day. Brown and Kyle McCord have been competing during spring practice.’

Devin Brown and Kyle McCord have been in a competition for the QB1 spot all offseason, but Brown’s absence for this game isn’t what Ohio State fans were hoping for.

Devin Brown has everyone’s attention, and head coach Ryan Day has been consistent regarding the open battle between him and McCord all offseason long. Both players have been impressive, and this battle could last quite a while.

Brown threw for 8,000 yards and 85 touchdown passes in his high school career at Corner Canyon in Utah, and the four-star recruit has plenty of talent. On the other hand, Kyle McCord made an appearance for Ohio State last year. Day also mentioned that Tristan Gebbia, Mason Maggs and Chad Ray would also get reps under center, although this is certainly a two-man race for the job.

While the injury doesn’t sound serious for Devin Brown, his missing the Spring Game is certainly not what fans wanted.