Former Ohio State Buckeye linebacker Darron Lee was arrested on Monday night and charged with domestic violence and assault stemming from two separate alleged incidents, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records. The two situations occurred nearly six months apart.

The 38-year-old was booked into Franklin County jail on four misdemeanors related to the two alleged incidents in Dublin, OH. Records show that the first incident happened on Oct. 17 of last year, and the second on Monday night.

“Court records said a female relative and the mother of Lee’s child called police Monday night. They alleged Lee repeatedly punched the female relative in the head after he became upset that she asked him to leave the residence,” wrote The Columbus Dispatch’s Bethany Bruner on Tuesday.

“The mother of Lee’s child had reportedly told the relative she did not feel safe around Lee. The court records reportedly said Lee struck the relative ‘8-9 times in the head area with a closed fist.'”

The female relative was treated at a nearby hospital for injuries to her face and head.

The Oct. 17 incident reportedly stemmed from an argument that ensued due to Lee’s belief that the woman had cheated on him. The woman alleged that “Lee held her down on a bed with his left hand on her neck for approximately 60 seconds and told her that he would kill her and their child.”

The court records say that Lee denied putting his hands on the woman’s neck, and alleged that the woman struck him as well during the argument.

Lee played for New Albany High School in Columbus as a quarterback, receiver and defensive back, before joining Ohio State Football in 2013. He was a star linebacker on the Buckeyes’ national championship team in 2014, per Bruner.

A first-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft, Darron Lee struggled at the NFL level. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, but was inactive for the team’s Super Bowl win.

He had brief stints with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, but was released after being placed on injured reserve.