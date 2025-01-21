Ohio State football is celebrating its first national championship in 10 years on Tuesday. The Buckeyes beat the Fighting Irish 34-23 on Monday to secure a College Football Playoff National Championship. Now that the 2024 season has come to a close for Ohio State, some players are finally entering the transfer portal. The Buckeyes just lost one former top-50 QB recruit.

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown is transferring to Cal, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Brown, who is a former top 50 recruit, spent three seasons as a Buckeye. He is currently one of the top available quarterbacks in the transfer portal per 247's rankings.

Brown originally entered the transfer portal on December 8th but decided to stay with Ohio State through their title run.

Brown possesses good size at six-foot-three and 212 pounds. He was a backup to Kyle McCord in 2023 and then to Will Howard this past season. Brown has thrown for 331 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, throughout his collegiate career.

Brown is expected to compete with Oregon transfer Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele for the starting job at Cal next season.

Ohio State is likely to turn to Julian Sayin at quarterback in the 2025 season. Sayin was the No. 1 ranked quarterback prospect in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247's rankings.

Ohio State football is favored to repeat as national champions after Monday's win over Notre Dame

The Buckeyes got the job done on Monday night. Ohio State won its first national championship in 10 years after a regular season that included some ups and downs.

Now Ohio State football gets to enjoy the offseason knowing that they are national champions. Looking ahead to next season, there is hope that the Buckeyes could have a repeat performance.

The Buckeyes are the current favorite to win next season's CFP National Championship according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ohio State is listed at +450 to win the 2026 National Championship. They are ahead of Texas and Oregon (+650), Georgia (+700), Penn State (+850) and Notre Dame (+1200).

This shouldn't come as a huge surprise to Ohio State football fans. The defending champion from the previous season is usually given a bump, especially since we are only one day into the offseason. Ohio State has also been one of the nation's best teams under head coach Ryan Day. There is no reason to believe the Buckeyes will regress in 2025.

It will be interesting to see if Ohio State makes any last-minute additions via the transfer portal now that the CFP has concluded.