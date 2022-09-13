Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets major injury update from Ryan Day

Ohio State football is about to get a huge boost to their wide receiver room ahead of a Week 3 contest against Toledo. Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who missed the team’s second game of the year due to injury, is poised to return to the field for the Buckeyes. Here’s what head coach Ryan Day said about Smith-Njigba, per Austin Ward of DottingtheEyes.

“He’s further along this week,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. “We’re going to expect him to play this week.”

Ryan Day said that he’s expecting Jaxon Smith-Njigba to take the field for Ohio State football this week for the contest against Toledo. That’s excellent news for the Buckeyes and their fans.

Smith-Njigba injured his hamstring in the season-opening win over Notre Dame. The preseason All-America selection warmed up on the field before last week’s game vs. Arkansas State but did not suit up for the contest.

In another boost to the wide receiver room, Julian Fleming is also expected to play in Week 3. However, the Buckeyes weren’t really missing the two wideouts in their win over Arkansas State, as fellow pass-catchers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka did more than pick up the slack.

Harrison enjoyed a record-setting day while Egbuka exceeded the 100-yard mark. Still, as Day said, Ohio State football is a “different team” when Jaxon Smith-Njigba is out there.

The star wideout led the team in receiving yards with 1,606 in 2021- and was a preseason pick for the Heisman Trophy. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Harrison, Egbuka and Fleming, the Buckeyes might have the most imposing group of wideouts in the nation.