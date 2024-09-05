Things couldn't have gone much better on Saturday for Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes. Although Ohio State's jump out of the gate was a tad bit slow in their season-opening victory vs Akron, Day's squad eventually turned things up a few notches and won the game by a final score of 52-6.

One of the biggest questions coming into the game was how Ohio State's young receivers would perform following the departure of Marvin Harrison Jr. to the NFL. One wideout who had a resounding answer to that question was none other than freshman Jeremiah Smith, who hauled in six receptions for 92 yards in the victory.

Recently, Day took some time to praise the young wide receiver, per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors.

“He's mature for his age. He's working really hard. Put another good week of practice in,” said Day.

Day also spoke on the unreachable qualities that Smith possesses that make him such an elite process.

“How big he is, how strong and powerful he is. … This is someone, for a freshman, that is very physically mature,” said Day.

It was also a solid Buckeyes debut for former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, who completed 17/28 pass attempts for 228 yards and three touchdowns, including one to Smith on a slant route, which Day referenced.

“The throw and catch was off the charts,” said Day.

How much did Ohio State learn on Saturday?

Ryan Day would probably admit (behind closed doors, at least) that a game against Akron in which the team was favored by over 40 points isn't exactly a great barometer for how a team will fare throughout an upcoming season that will be filled with challenges

Still, you can only play who's in front of you, and Ohio State football was able to overcome a relatively shaky start en route to winning the game in blowout fashion.

Many pundits have pegged Ohio State and Georgia to be in a tier of their own this year when it comes to pure talent, and that talent was certainly on display Saturday vs the Buckeyes, as the team was flying across the field at every position, showing immense depth and that they won't be missing the talent that took off for the NFL this past offseason.

In any case, the Buckeyes still probably aren't going to have a chance to be challenged this week, as they are set to take on WMU at 7:30 PM ET from Columbus.