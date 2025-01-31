Emeka Egbuka has been at Ohio State for a very long time.

How long? Well, so long that the 22-year-old from Tacoma, Washington product has played with Chris Olave and Jeremiah Smith and has appeared in six postseason games, including the Peach Bowl, the Rose Bowl (twice), the Cotton Bowl (twice), and the CFB National Championship.

Egbuka has appeared in 60 games, has caught 205 balls for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns, and has consistently proved why he deserves to be in the conversation for a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, to the point where even his former teammates are taking notice.

Discussing what it was like to play alongside the former Buckeye before the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl with CBS Sports, OSU-turned-Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord celebrated the veteran receiver for always finding a way to impact games in a positive way.

“Every time he was on the field, good things happened,” McCord said via On3. “I think everybody can see his route running, his hands, his speed, his athleticism getting in and out of breaks. But I think the stuff that goes unnoticed? Just his run blocking, played in the slot a bunch, had no problem going and digging out a linebacker, and never complained about it either. Just having a guy like that who’s super talented in every aspect just being so unselfish to go and do what’s best for the team? I’m excited for his next step.”

While Egbuka has arguably never been the best wide receiver on the Buckeyes roster due to no fault of his own, he has found ways to remain successful nonetheless and will likely be able to translate that success to the NFL as a starting-caliber wide receiver at worst.

Daniel Jeremiah views Emeka Egbuka as a certified first-round pick

Evaluating Egbuka in relation to his peers, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah placed Egbuka as the 25th-ranked prospect on his top 50: 2025 NFL Draft prospect 1.0 rankings.

“Egbuka is a strong, physical receiver with the ability to play inside or outside. He’s quick in his release, and he can fight his way through press coverage. He is more of a one-speed route runner, but he’s very comfortable working in traffic,” Jeremiah wrote. “He attacks the ball in the air in the middle of the field. On vertical routes, he tracks the ball well and has a knack for utilizing late hands to prevent defenders from playing the pocket and poking the ball away. He has a great feel for working in zones and adjusting his route if the play is prolonged. After the catch, he relies more on toughness than pure speed to create extra yards. Overall, I view Egbuka as an impact slot receiver in the mold of former Buckeye Jaxon Smith-Njigba.”

Will Egbuka go 25th overall, which is owned presently by the Houston Texans? Considering Tank Dell has a long road to recovery from a brutal knee injury, that's certainly possible, but hey, if he turns in a strong Senior Bowl and an even better 2025 NFL Combine, who knows? Maybe his stock will only continue to rise heading into April.