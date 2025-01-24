Ohio State football has a proud wide receiver tradition, producing an array of productive NFL playmakers over the years. And Emeka Egbuka recorded more career receptions (205) and yards (2,868) than any one of them. The 2021 No. 1 WR recruit was by no means an unheralded talent, but he still probably deserves more recognition for the prodigious four-year run he has put together in Columbus.

Egbuka concluded his Buckeyes tenure with a national championship victory, as the loaded squad bested Notre Dame in Monday night's title game. Potential WR prodigy Jeremiah Smith stole headlines during the season and in Ohio State's historic College Football Playoff showing, but there is enough adulation to go around. And make no mistake, Egbuka deserves an ample amount of it.

The 22-year-old ends his time with the program after accruing 81 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024-25. He will now enter the NFL Draft as a champion and intriguing prospect. The only thing missing from his Buckeyes resume is a win over arch rival Michigan. Even so, Egbuka's heart seems full after his immensely successful college experience.

The 6-foot-1 wideout is feeling especially grateful for the place he called home, and the people he still calls family.

Emeka Egbuka thanks the Ohio State football community

“These last 4 years at Ohio State have taught me so much,” the 2024 Third-Team All-Big Ten selection said in a farewell statement, per ESPN's Jordan Reid. “It was at this university that I met my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and He is the reason that I do what I do. There have been good times and adverse times, all of which I would not trade for anything else. I have met lifelong brothers and friends and I could not be more grateful for the community that Buckeye Nation has provided me with.

“I am excited for the next chapter of my life but it is also bittersweet. Regardless, I am walking in the purpose that I am called to according to my Creator. I am looking forward to representing my family and my school in the 2025 NFL Draft.”

This man is setting the standard that fans want all Ohio State football players to meet. He is not rushing to the future without properly reflecting on his past experiences. The superb route-running skills and exceptional awareness will play well with NFL front offices (currently projected to go in the late-teens or early 20s in various mock drafts), but a humble mindset should also earn Emeka Egbuka fair praise in the months to come.

No matter what lies ahead, he will be inextricably linked to Scarlet and Grey. Buckeyes fans will witness the arrival of many captivating receivers in the future, but they will not forget the one who wore No. 2 for the last four seasons.