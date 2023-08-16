Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has a lot of hype coming into this college football season, and is expected by many to be the best wide receiver in next year's NFL Draft. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson is on the Marvin Harrison Jr. hype train, and guaranteed that he would win the Heisman Trophy this season.

“Oh my god, oh my god. The real deal,” Chad Johnson said, via Steve Samra of on3.com. “He's going to win the Heisman this year, and I stand on that. If I'm wrong, I'll never eat McDonald's again.”

Johnson was notorious for his love of McDonald's, and the line definitely got a laugh from many. It shows his confidence in Harrison this upcoming season for Ohio State football. It will be interesting to see if he does challenge for the Heisman Trophy, even though he is not a quarterback.

While Harrison gets the spotlight, Johnson said he has respect for the whole Ohio State wide receiver corps and coach Brian Hartline.

“It's just, it's more so them choosing to go to Ohio State, and them already being NFL ready before they get there,” Johnson said, via Samra. “And then obviously getting with a coach like Brian Hartline, who can fine-tune certain things in their game, to where they're already prepared and ready, and they hit the ground running once they get to the NFL, and there's no learning curve for them.”

As always, expectations are high at Ohio State. Harrison is a big reason why.