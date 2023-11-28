Ohio State football's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze are named Biletnikoff Award finalists

To no surprise, Ohio State football's Marvin Harrison Jr. has been named a finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff award, via Nicole Auerbach. The award, named in honor of Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, is given annually to the best receiver in college football. Given that the star Buckeyes receiver is widely considered the best player and prospect in college football, he was an obvious finalist for the second year in a row, after also being a finalist in 2022.

Harrison Jr. has lived up to the hype once again this season. He had 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 18.1 yards per catch. His stats are similar to Jalin Hyatt, who beat out Harrison Jr. for the award last year. In 2022, Hyatt also had 67 receptions, but for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns with an average of 18.9 yards per catch.

The other two finalists are LSU football's Malik Nabers and Washington football's Rome Odunze. After a slow first couple of weeks, Nabers exploded the rest of the season by going for at least 100 yards in nine out of their last ten games. He had 86 receptions for 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns for an average of 18 yards per catch. With similar stats to Harrison Jr. and over 300 yards more, Nabers has a real chance at upsetting Marvin Harrison Jr. for the award.

Meanwhile, Odunze had 73 receptions for 1,326 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 18.2 yards per reception. Odunze is also part of the undefeated 12-0 Washington Huskies, which could work in his favor in the final voting process.