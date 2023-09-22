Is Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. the next Randy Moss? It sure seems like Harrison Jr. is destined for greatness in the NFL with the WR comparisons he garners from top analysts, general managers and coaches around the NFL.

The son of Indianapolis Colts Hall of Fame WR Marvin Harrison Sr., Harrison Jr. has already been named a generational talent who could be one of the highest drafted receivers we've seen in years.

On top of all that, he's getting compared to great receivers of the top 20 years — including Moss, AJ Green, and Julio Jones.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said about Harrison Jr., “I've been evaluating receivers since the 2010 draft and have seen some talented players in that time. Guys like A.J. Green, Julio Jones and Ja'Marr Chase. But I'd have Harrison at WR1 as a prospect over that time … That also obviously makes him the top receiver to come out of Ohio State during its recent years of domination at the position, despite that list including elite talents like Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.”

A general manager from the NFC added, “He would have been the clear-cut WR1 [in 2023], and you have to go back to Chase to probably make it an argument [for him not being WR1], but he's so much bigger than Chase,” via ESPN.

Through the Buckeyes first three games of the 2023 season, Marvin Harrison Jr. has 14 receptions for 304 yards and three touchdowns, averaging an astounding 21.7 catch yards per catch. In his breakout sophomore season, Harrison Jr. had 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Thanks to his height, talent and productivity, Harrison Jr. is on track to become the next great NFL receiver.