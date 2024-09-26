Three games into the 2024 college football season, it's a bit hard to assess exactly where Ryan Day and his Ohio State football program truly stand. While Ohio State has won all three games so far in dominant fashion, tests against Akron, WMU, and Marshall at home aren't exactly the barometer for championship contention for Day's squad in the modern day and age.

One thing Ohio State football does know for sure is what it has in wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who is expected to be one of the first wide receivers taken off the board in next year's NFL Draft and recently had a great game against Marshall, hauling in five receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Recently, Day broke down just how motivated Egbuka has been since he arrived with the Buckeyes program years ago, per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors on X, formerly Twitter.

Day noted that he could tell Egbuka “wants to be great” from the moment he arrived on campus.

As for the breakout performance against Marshall?

“You’re starting to see him back at his best again. … Captain, leader and a great player,” said Day.

Egbuka is a senior who has been with Ohio State the last four years and registered several big games for the team, including a 100-plus yard outing against Georgia football in the 2022 Peach Bowl when his quarterback was current NFL star CJ Stroud.

It seems that the transition from Stroud to Kyle McCord to now Will Howard has had little to no effect on Egbuka's ability to produce eye-popping numbers.

Is this the year for Ohio State football?

Perhaps no team in the country has more pure talent than what Day has on his roster with the Buckeyes.

From top to bottom, Ohio State is filled with five star recruits and proven talent that have already found success in the past.

However, the Buckeyes are still searching for their first taste of championship glory in a decade, as the last time the team hoisted the trophy was during the first year of the college football playoff system in 2014-15.

Of course, that system has now been expanded to 12 teams, making it highly probable that Ohio State will be in the playoff this year for the first time since that 2022 loss to Georgia, even if they do endure a slip up in the regular season along the way.

In any case, Ohio State will play its first road game of the season on Saturday vs Michigan State.