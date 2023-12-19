Running back Jordan Lyle is flipping his commitment from Ohio State to Miami.

The Ohio State football program is taking a tough blow in recruiting, as one of the school's top recruits is flipping his commitment. Four star running back Jordan Lyle is de-committing from the Buckeyes and headed to Miami, per On3.

Lyle committed to Ohio State football way back in April. He explained his decision, and that there were several reasons why he decided to give Miami another look months later.

“What stood out about Miami is that they treated my family extremely well and that plays a big factor in my decision. Also the weather in Miami is something I’m accustomed to,” Lyle said, per On3. “Ohio State is a great program and coach Alford is an outstanding person and coach but those two things are what weighed Miami over Ohio State.”

Lyle is being described as a natural runner and was the second highest rated running back in the state of Florida, according to On3 scouting services. He attends high school in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He's a member of the 2024 high school class.

Ohio State football is trying to replace a great deal of talent for the 2024 season. The school lost quarterback Kyle McCord to the transfer portal, along with several other stars on both sides of the ball. McCord recently committed to Syracuse. The Buckeyes still have a Cotton Bowl game against Missouri on Dec. 29.

Ohio State football does still have a stellar 2024 recruiting class, despite the loss. The team is also anxiously awaiting to hear if star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is going to return to team in 2024, or head to the NFL Draft.