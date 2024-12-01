The final day of Ohio State's regular season has turned out to be a full-fledged disaster. The No. 2-ranked Buckeyes were hoping to clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game by beating archrival Michigan for the first time in four years. However, they failed in that mission despite being favored by 19.5 points at home. The Wolverines came away with a 13-10 upset.

After the game, the Buckeyes were involved in a brawl with the Michigan players. Some of the Wolverines attempted to plant a Michigan flag on Ohio Stadium's logo. It was an ugly way for a painful game to end.

It didn't stop there. Syracuse upset Miami 42-38 in a key ACC battle, and it didn't go unnoticed that the Orange was quarterbacked by Kyle McCord. The former Buckeye completed 26 of 36 passes for 380 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions against Miami.

McCord transferred out of Ohio State at the conclusion of last season. It was clear that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was going with Will Howard as his QB1 this season. McCord had been the quarterback for the Buckeyes and he was viewed as part of the reason that Ohio State lost at Michigan last year.

Ohio State fans and observers noticed McCord's great game against No. 6 Miami, and social media shots were fired at the Buckeyes for not sticking with McCord.

McCord has had solid season for Syracuse

After arriving in upstate New York, McCord has fit in extremely well for head coach Fran Brown and Syracuse. He has completed 367 of 558 passes for 4,326 yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Howard has performed fairly well with the Buckeyes, but he struggled in the loss to the Wolverines. He completed 19 of 33 passes for 175 yards with just 1 TD pass and 2 interceptions.

As tough a day as it was for the Buckeyes, they are still likely to be one of the 12 teams that get a chance to participate in the College Football Playoff. A hot run may allow them to make up their painful performance during the final Saturday of the regular season.