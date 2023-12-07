Ohio State football coach Ryan Day admitted that he is hurt by losing to the Michigan football team for the third year in a row.

The Ohio State football program has missed the College Football Playoff, and losing to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan for the third year in a row is what did them in this season, which led Ryan Day to open up about the heartbreak of that loss while his team prepares to play in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri.

“I just believe in that,” Ryan Day said, via CJ Mangum of Blue by Ninety. “And then, you know, we haven't got it done (against Michigan) in the last few years. So it hurts, but ultimately, that's like — when you get up in the morning if you're not thinking about winning that game, then you probably don't deserve to be in the program. And so we have to continue to work on that and get it done. And then, you know, once we accomplish that, and then we'll go on from there.”

Day is now 1-3 against Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football program. There was already some pressure mounting for Day after losing his second straight game against Michigan last season, so the Ohio State football fanbase undoubtedly is frustrated with the latest outcome.

The pressure will be mounting even more for Day next season. The program has had some significant losses in the transfer portal so far, and wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are likely departing for the NFL as well. The talent will need to be replenished. That should be no problem for Ohio State and Day, as the program attracts a ton of talented players. However, if will be on Day to figure out the winning recipe for next season.