Ohio State head coach Ryan Day brought humor to a post-championship mishap during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Buckeyes’ thrilling College Football Playoff National Championship victory over Notre Dame took an unexpected turn when the team’s golf cart collided with a tunnel wall at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 247sports reports. Day, known for his quick wit, compared the chaotic moment to a scene straight out of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

Expand Tweet

The incident occurred as Day, quarterback Will Howard, and linebacker Cody Simon were en route to the postgame press conference. After a high-stakes game, the trio found themselves in a whirlwind of laughter and disbelief as the golf cart took a sharp turn and slammed into the wall.

A Lighthearted Moment After a Hard-Fought Victory

During his interview with Fallon, Day recounted the hilarious ordeal. “You’re stressed during the game,” he said. “You finally take a deep breath, get on the golf cart, and we’re just gunning it through the field, dodging people. I’m holding on tight, and then we hit the wall. Will Howard is laughing his tail off, and so is Cody Simon. I’m just thinking, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ It’s like we’re in an Austin Powers movie.”

The crash, while startling, left everyone unharmed. Howard later joked about the incident, saying, “Coach Day, I hope you’re all right. He got jolted a little bit.” Day responded with his trademark humor, quipping, “I’ll send my medical bills to the CFP,” which drew laughter from reporters.

The golf cart mishap added a quirky footnote to an already unforgettable night for the Buckeyes. Ohio State’s journey to the national title was anything but smooth. After a shocking loss to Michigan in late November, the team rallied to win four consecutive playoff games, securing their first championship since 2014.

A Season of Triumphs and Challenges

The victory marked a significant milestone for Ryan Day, who faced intense scrutiny throughout the season. The Buckeyes navigated numerous challenges, including the departure of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Penn State and the loss of several key players to the NFL draft and transfer portal. Despite these setbacks, Day’s leadership propelled the team to glory.

As the final buzzer sounded against Notre Dame, Day’s relief and joy were palpable. He tossed his headphones into the crowd and celebrated with his players, who doused him in a Gatorade bath. The moment quickly went viral, cementing the Buckeyes’ triumphant season in college football history.

The golf cart incident, while unexpected, only added to the charm of Ohio State’s championship story. Day’s ability to laugh at the situation showcased his resilience and lighthearted approach to the game. As the Buckeyes continue their celebration tour, fans can’t help but appreciate the mix of drama, humor, and triumph that defined their season.