Week five of the college football season begins on Thursday night, yet the talk of the sports remains on last week's feud between Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and Lou Holtz. Before Notre Dame football played the Buckeyes last week, Holtz made a prediction that the Fighting Irish would win, and he said that Ohio State wasn't a very physical team in the process. His comments angered Day mightily, and after Ohio State won the game, he called Holtz out for it. Day has received a lot of criticism for his postgame rant, and the latest person to share their thoughts on the matter is legendary SEC football coach Steve Spurrier.

“He didn’t say anything terrible,” Steve Spurrier said about Lou Holtz on an appearance on Another Dooley Noted Podcast. “Ohio State’s lost some close games. They’ve been out-muscled. Day didn’t necessarily clobber Notre Dame. He was very fortunate.”

Spurrier has a point. Ohio State has been severely out-toughed in their last two matchups against Michigan, and Notre Dame missed a lot of chances to win the game late in the fourth quarter last weekend. It was a great win for Ohio State, but the Fighting Irish probably should've won the game.

Ohio State football is on a bye week this week, which is probably a good thing for the Buckeyes as this whole situation could serve as a distraction for the team. The Buckeyes are back in action on October 7th against Maryland.

At the end of the day, this is a good Ohio State team and going into Notre Dame and getting a win is no easy task. It was a big win for Day and his squad, and with the win, their season will likely come down to their game against Michigan on Thanksgiving weekend, just like the past two seasons.