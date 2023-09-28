The Ohio State football team won a massive game last weekend at Notre Dame football to improve to 4-0, yet instead of people talking about the good win, the chatter has all been about the feud between Ryan Day and Lou Holtz. Holtz originally predicted a big Notre Dame win because of the Buckeyes' lack of physicality, and Day did not like that. After the game, Day went on a long rant in his interview and called out Holtz, escalating the situation to heights that no one saw coming. The feud has continued into this week as Holtz fired back at Day, and on Wednesday, Ohio State football quarterback Kyle McCord discussed the matter.

“You don’t really see too many head coaches after a game like that show that type of emotion,” Kyle McCord said according to a tweet from Dan Hope. “For him to do that on that type of a stage, it showed everyone on the team how much he cares about us.”

It's now been four full days since the game, and the situation still has a lot of traction. The Buckeyes are on a bye week this week, so they might get more even more questions about it before their next game week.

It's certainly a good sign for Ohio State that the players in the program had a positive reaction to Ryan Day's rant, because many people outside of the program didn't. As long as it doesn't serve as a distraction to the team, it shouldn't end up affecting much and it will likely blow over shortly. Ohio State's next game is on October 7th against Maryland.