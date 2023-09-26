Ohio State football coach Ryan Day took exception to college football analyst Lou Holtz for his remarks criticizing the Buckeyes' physicality. Day put Holtz on blast in a fiery postgame interview after the Notre Dame win. College Gameday host and analyst Rece Davis is concerned with Day's reaction.

“I'm very concerned because of this. I'm not sure Ryan was certain what the target of his anger should be, because I'm not certain Ryan knew exactly what he heard. Because what Ryan responded to in the aftermath was a quote that he attributed to Lou Holtz from The Pat McAfee Show,” Davis explained, per Awful Announcing.

He continued, “But if you stop and think about this: At the moment of the quote, Lou Holtz's original article was being interviewed by Lou Holtz. I mean how do you tell the difference? [Tye Schmit] was dressed up as Lou Holtz with a mask, doing a magic trick, a dead-on impression. Was it Lou Holtz that said it? Or was it fake Lou Holtz that said it?”

Rece Davis highlights an important point. Remarks made in the media can be easily confused. At the same time, Davis' concern for Ryan Day may not be necessary. The alternative is Day was aware of the tactics Davis describes and played along for theatric effect. It also could have been an attempt to motivate the Ohio State football team. In the same light, Lou Holtz's remarks likely aimed to fuel Notre Dame. Such remarks have become the norm in the competitive environment of college football and serve as excitement inducers.