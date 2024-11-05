The Ohio State football team is currently ranked #3 in the country, but the current polls that are out don't actually mean anything. However, the first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night, and those are the ones that matter. Still, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes aren't concerned about those rankings either. They know that they just need to worry about taking care of business on the field.

Ohio State is currently 7-1 and they seem like a lock to make the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten title game. If they win the rest of the games on their schedule, both of those things will happen.

“Rankings don't mean anything for us,” Ryan Day said, according to a post from Joey Kaufman. “We have to keep winning.”

Ohio State will more than likely be in the top five when the rankings are released on Tuesday night, but it makes sense that Day and the Buckeyes aren't concerned about them. They truly don't matter. With the new College Football Playoff format, Ohio State will automatically get a top-four seed and a bye in the first round of the playoff if they win their remaining games, including the Big Ten title game. They could be unranked on Tuesday night, it doesn't matter. Winning out will take care of the rest.

Remaining schedule for Ohio State football

The Ohio State football has finished off their two toughest games of the season already as they lost on the road against Oregon and they beat Penn State on the road on Saturday. Still, there are some tricky matchups left on this schedule. The Buckeyes will be hosting #8 Indiana who is undefeated, and they will of course close the season against rival Michigan.

Michigan is having a tough season as they are currently 5-4, but they have looked better the past couple weeks and could easily be 7-2 if they had stuck with their original quarterback plan from the start. Ryan Day has had a Michigan problem as they haven't beaten the Wolverines since 2019, so Ohio State definitely isn't chalking that one up as a gimme.

This weekend, however, will likely be a gimme for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will be hosting 1-7 Purdue and they are looking to improve to 8-1 with a victory. Ohio State and Purdue will kick off at noon ET on Saturday from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Buckeyes are currently favored by 37.5 points.