The stars came out to support Ohio State on opening night. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was the biggest star in attendance as he cheered on the Buckeyes in their highly-anticipated matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday.

OSU delivered as they marked their first win of the season with a huge comeback victory over the No. 5 seed Fighting Irish. After the game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had nothing but high praise for his players as he sounded off on their massive win (via OSU beat writer Dan Hope):

“We just beat the No. 5 team in the country by 11 points, and I couldn’t be any prouder of our team, and the way that our team played, especially in the fourth quarter,” Day said. “A lot of people questioned our toughness in the offseason.”

Heisman Trophy finalist CJ Stroud was on his game in this one as he threw two touchdown passes to help lead Ohio State football to a statement victory. However, a lot of credit has to go to OSU’s defense on the evening. Day heaped praise on his defensive line, stating that their energy was “off the charts.”

“The story of the night was the defense … if we can continue to win games like that, then that’s how we’ll win games,” Day said.

Notre Dame came out firing in this one, with starting quarterback Tyler Buchner hitting the mark on his first eight passes. However, OSU’s defense stepped it up as the game progressed and they held Buchner down to 2-of-10 passing for the remainder of the contest.

Ryan Day is clearly elated with his team’s win, as he should be.