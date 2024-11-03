It certainly wasn't the sexiest win of the Ryan Day era at Ohio State, but on Saturday afternoon the 4th-ranked Buckeyes were able to grind out a win at Beaver Stadium over a previously unbeaten Penn State Nittany Lions squad. This win marked the eighth straight Ohio State over their Big Ten rival, and given the nearly impossible to meet championship-or-bust expectations that Day has faced since taking over for Urban Meyer as the Buckeyes head coach, this win clearly meant just a little bit more.

Apart from the obvious College Football Playoff ramifications that the result of this game had, on a personal level, it was crucial for both Ryan Day and Penn State head coach James Franklin. Neither the Buckeyes or Nittany Lions fanbases are totally content with their respective coaches, but this win in hostile territory certainly cooled down Day's seat for the time being. And after the game, it was evident that a burden had been removed from Ryan Day's shoulders.

Although the Buckeyes were held to a season-low 20 points in the win, it was the offense that ended up clinching the victory. Midway through the 4th quarter, Penn State's offense mounted a 9-play, 74 yard drive that came up just one yard short of a potential game-tying touchdown. Ohio State took over possession at their own 1-yard-line with 5 minutes and 13 seconds left on the clock, meaning the Nittany Lions would likely get at least one more opportunity punch in a game tying score.

Chip Kelly, Will Howard and the Buckeyes offense had other plans.

Ohio State quarterback and Pennsylvania-native Will Howard, who threw a pick-six early in the game, prevented Penn State from getting the ball back late in the 4th quarter with not one, but two crucial 3rd down runs that moved the chains for the Buckeyes and clinched the victory.

Ohio State is now 7-1, and in position where they control their destiny to reach the Big Ten Championship Game. If Ohio State runs the table, which would include a win over unbeaten Indiana on November 23rd, they'll likely get a chance for redemption against the top-ranked Oregon Ducks on December 7th.