James Laurinaitis is now the LB coach for the Buckeyes.

The Ohio State football team is coming for it all in 2024. The Buckeyes are returning a ton of talent from the 2023 squad that a lot of people were expecting to go pro. Ohio State also has one of the top transfer portal classes in the country coming in, and one of the best high school recruiting classes coming in. Ryan Day has to find success with this Buckeyes team, and he did just make a big coaching move as well.

Former Ohio State football linebacker James Laurinaitis is being promoted to linebackers coach, according to an article from Eleven Warriors. Laurinaitis had been helping defensive coordinator Jim Knowles coach the LBs, but now the job is officially his. Knowles had a lot of good things to say about him before the Cotton Bowl.

“He's really important,” Jim Knowles said in regards to James Laurinaitis. “I mean, you’ve got a guy who's a three-time All-American, a true Buckeye, a Silver Bullet. He handles a lot of the linebacker things that allow me to free up and do work in other areas. He's really been critical to our success.”

This has always been the goal for Laurinaitis when he came to coach at Ohio State. When he first joined the Buckeyes last year, he said that it was his goal to be the best LB coach in the nation. Now, he has a chance to achieve that goal.

“I think for me, it all starts with, can I be the best linebacker coach in the country?” Laurinaitis said. “And can I aspire to do that at my alma mater? I think that kind of to me is the first thing that comes to mind. And so I'll attack this year with that vision.”

This Ohio State football team should be scary good next season. We'll see if they can end their droughts of beating rival Michigan and winning the Big Ten.