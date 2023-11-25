Though it seems unlikely, if Ohio State coach Ryan Day is looking for a change of scenary, the Texas A&M job could be appealing

In 2017, the Texas A&M football program made Jimbo Fisher one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, signing the former Florida State coach to a 10-year, $75 million contract. The deal was supposed to be the catalyst for putting Texas A&M on even footing with SEC foes like Alabama, Georgia and LSU, but that never came to fruition. At Florida State, Fisher won a National Championship and 78 percent of his games. In College Station, Fisher never reached double-digits wins in a single season, won only 64 percent of his games, and was fired in early November.

Now the Aggies are in the same position they were in when they hired Jimbo Fisher in the aftermath of firing Kevin Sumlin. For an institution that is ready to spend a lot of money on their team, there's a need for an established presence to come in as a splashy hire and immediately become the face of the Texas A&M football program.

Enter Ryan Day. Depending on the result of Ohio State's game versus Michigan, Day could be on the Aggies radar, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

“Don’t be surprised if Texas A&M pursues Ohio State’s Ryan Day. Day is 56-6 as a head coach and 39-2 in the Big Ten heading into Saturday’s showdown with Michigan. He came within a last-second field goal of beating Georgia last year in the College Football Playoff, but the specter of losing back-to-back games to arch-rival Michigan hangs heavy over Columbus. Now, if Day leads the Buckeyes to a win in Ann Arbor on Saturday and has the Buckeyes primed for a CFP run, he’s probably not taking that call. But if they lose, he might be more open to listening to A&M’s pitch.”

Day is not the only name that is being floated around for the Aggies job. Former BYU coach Kyle Whittingham, Duke's Mike Elko, Kansas' Lance Leipold, and Kansas State's Chris Klieman have all been linked as well. But all other candidates will take a backseat to Ryan Day if he's considering leaving Columbus.