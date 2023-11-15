Ryan Day was asked about the concept of 'America's team', but Day made it clear his Ohio State football players are his only focus.

The Ohio State football team is currently ranked #1 in the country and they are 10-0. It has been a great season so far, but Buckeyes fans won't consider it a success unless they beat Michigan football in Ann Arbor in a couple of weeks.

Michigan is also 10-0 and they are ranked #3 in the country, and these two teams have been on a collision course for the entire season. The Big Ten title essentially comes down to The Game (no offense Big Ten West) and a College Football Playoff spot will be on the line. November 25th is going to be a fun one.

Michigan is currently being investigated for alleged illegal sign-stealing, and head coach Jim Harbaugh is currently suspended as a result. The Big Ten issued the suspension even though there is no evidence that Harbaugh did anything wrong, and because of that, the Wolverines are facing some adversity.

While Harbaugh is aware that his squad is not liked by many people outside of the fan base, he said in a recent press conference that his Wolverines could be ‘America's team.' That prompted a question to Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day on Tuesday.

Ohio State football's Ryan Day speaks out

“That’s a good question,” Day said when asked about the concept of ‘America's team', according to an article from Saturday Tradition. “I think I can tell you this: our guys — and I think someone else said it before. It’s been a long road to get to November, and each team has its own identity. Each team has its own dynamics, has its own journey. So here we are, in November, and I can tell you this: Coming to work every day with these guys. I mean, the consistency, the maturity, the competitiveness, the look in their eye, this is a great team to be around. Great guys.”

At the end of the day, all Day is worried about is the guys in the Buckeyes locker room and the guys going to battle for Ohio State each week.

“I go back to this: It’s about these guys on the team,” Day continued. “It’s about the guys that put it on the line every single Saturday in the game and put the work in here. So we’re gonna do it again this week and keep swinging.”

Ohio State is back in action this weekend with a home game against Minnesota before the big one against the Wolverines on Thanksgiving weekend.