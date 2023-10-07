Ohio State football improved to 5-0 on Saturday with a 37-17 home win against Maryland football. The Terrapins came ready to play in this one and jumped out to a 10-0 lead and they also held a 17-10 lead in the third quarter, but too many mistakes plagued the team, and the Buckeyes pulled away for the win. After going down by a touchdown in the third quarter, Ohio State stormed back and scored the final 27 points, and it ended up being a stress free win for the Buckeyes.

The Ohio State football team got the win, but some stress did come for Buckeyes fans when running back TreVeyon Henderson was held out of the game because of an injury. He is a crucial part of this Ohio State offense, and if he has to miss any more time, that would be extremely unfortunate. Luckily for the Buckeyes, it sounds like Henderson is going to be just fine.

Ryan Day said after the game that he expects TreVeyon Henderson to play next week, according to a tweet from Dan Hope. Henderson was left out of the game as a precaution because of injuries that he dealt with last year. This is good news for the Buckeyes as they have a massive matchup against Penn State in a couple weeks.

The Buckeyes offense has had some trouble in first halves this season, but having a fully healthy defense should help fix that issue. Ohio State should be back at 100% for that massive game against the Nittany Lions on October 21st, and that is going to be a terrific game that will have major implications in the Big Ten East.