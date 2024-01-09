Will Howard opens up on his decision

There's a high chance that Ohio State football fans are eager for what the following year brings. Despite a departing Kyle McCord, the Buckeyes have a new quarterback in the form of former Kansas State Wildcat Will Howard.

Asked why he chose Ohio State, Howard mentioned his desire to raise his draft stock and step on the field with a championship-caliber team.

“I really just wanted to go somewhere I felt could elevate my draft stock and compete for a National Championship,” Howard said, via On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett. “Everything at Ohio State just made sense and lined up.”

This past season with Kansas State, Howard tallied 24 passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns. He also managed 2,643 passing yards along with 351 rushing yards. Additionally, the senior was able to produce his first 60-pass completion percentage of his NCAA career (61.3%).

Despite his best season in numbers, Kansas State was far from contention for a Big 12 title. The Wildcats finished with a 6-3 conference record, going 9-4 overall throughout the season. Ohio State football, on the other hand, was making a run for the College Football Playoff until they were beaten in their final regular season game by the recently crowned champions, (and their longtime rivals), Michigan football.

Ohio State football's offseason preparations

However, despite the hype, the transferring Will Howard will have to outduel Devin Brown, Lincoln Kienholz, and five-star recruit Air Noland to claim the QB1 spot next season. It's not surprising, considering how competitive it is to play in a decorated program like Ohio State's.

Aside from Howard, the Buckeyes were able to land a number of heavily-touted transferees, one of which includes running back Quinshon Judkins, who led Ole Miss football in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns this past season.

Ohio State football continues to maximize preparations for next season in hopes that they make the Playoff along with the intention of dethroning their longtime rivals.