This is huge for the Buckeyes.

Just moments after the Michigan Wolverines defeated Washington in the College Football Playoff national title game, Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins made his decision. With Judkins being the biggest name left in the college football transfer portal, he committed to join the Ohio State Buckeyes in a stunning move, as he posted an announcement on his X account.

Isaiah 40:31: "But those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint." pic.twitter.com/J89kRzsmBQ — Quinshon Judkins (@qaj4_) January 9, 2024

The timing is perfect, and this is just another chapter in the famed Ohio State-Michigan Big Ten rivalry.

Judkins was a surprising late addition to the portal after another 1,000-yard season at Ole Miss, and he raised some eyebrows with a timely tweet while being in Columbus for a visit with the Ohio State football program.

Now it's official: He is headed to the Buckeyes.

Quinshon Judkins is a big pickup for Ohio State

The Ohio State football team will look much different next year, especially with Marvin Harrison Jr. more than likely headed for the NFL and being a top-5 pick. Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse, but Ryan Day solved those issues by landing Kansas State transfer QB Will Howard.

Ryan Day has plenty of questions swirling about his future, and if the Buckeyes don't win in 2024 and make some noise in the new-look Big Ten Conference, he could be coaching elsewhere in 2025. But, landing Judkins, Howard, and others in the portal is a step in the right direction, and the fact Judkins made his decision right after Michigan won the title is quite something.

The Big Ten got a whole lot better with a national championship for Michigan and the best RB in college football for Ohio State.