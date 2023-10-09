Former Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer knows talent when he sees it. In his eyes, Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. is a top-tier NFL talent.

Urban Meyer proclaimed Harrison as the best college football player in the country, per Big Ten Football's official X account. It was one of Meyer's three takeaways from this weekend's action.

“No. 1 best player in America. Marvin Harrison, Jr. has a huge day: eight catches a buck 62 and a touchdown in Ohio State's big win over previously-undefeated Maryland,” Meyer said.

It wasn't just Urban Meyer who sang Marvin Harrison, Jr.'s praises. Los Angeles Lakers star and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James shared the same sentiments as Meyer. James reposted Harrison's touchdown celebration in his honor after Ohio State football routed Maryland 37-17 on Saturday.

“When I say he's H.I.M. That's exactly what I mean!!! Stop playing with em 18!!!!!” LeBron James' caption read.

Perhaps Marvin Harrison, Jr. wearing his all-black LeBron 4 colorway helped him torch Maryland football's secondary on Saturday. James promptly returned the complement on social media after the game.

With the way things are going, Marvin Harrison, Jr. is going to become a top 5 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's going to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father and namesake, who played for the Indianapolis Colts from 1996 to 2008. The older Harrison was one of the best wide receivers who ever wore the Horseshoe. He helped the Colts win their first Super Bowl title in Indianapolis following the 2006 NFL season.

There's no question Marvin Harrison, Jr. will become a Pro Bowler in the NFL someday. For now, he's making headlines as the best college football player in the nation.