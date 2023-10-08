Ohio State Buckeyes‘ star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had himself another day catching the football and continued to raise his stock as one of the best collegiate players in the country. It's no secret that LeBron James is a massive Ohio State fan and the star receiver decided to pay homage to the honorary alumni with a custom pair of converted Nike cleats. Follow our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Ohio State Buckeyes hosted Big Ten rival Maryland at home yesterday in a game that seemed a bit too close for comfort at points for Buckeye fans. After a 10-10 tie at halftime, Ohio State entered the fourth quarter with a three-point lead and managed to put up 17 points as they pulled away from the Terps. Marvin Harrison Jr. led all players in receptions and receiving yards, catching eight passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. Harrison has now tallied 25 receptions for 499 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Harrison Jr. also looked good while burning the Terps secondary as he wore an all-back low-top version of the Nike LeBron 4. We've seen a number of players, including USC Quarterback Caleb Williams rock a similar pair, but none could be as sentimental for LeBron James as a fellow Buckeye wearing them.

LeBron James has been a massive donor to the Ohio State Athletics Departments and he's got his branding all over a ton of their gear. His son, Bryce James, just recently received a scholarship offer for basketball after an official visit on campus during the football game. It's clear that Marvin Harrison Jr. knew he had to pay his respects to The King.

Nike will actually be releasing a sneaker version of these, titled the Nike LeBron 4 “Anthracite.” It's a previous model from years back and Nike has already confirmed it's return for the upcoming holiday. What do you think about these on the football field?