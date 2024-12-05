There had been rumors that Urban Meyer could return to the sidelines to coach Ohio State football, and the former head coach recently released a statement about those rumors.

“It has come to my attention that there are reports speculating my return to the sidelines in Columbus,” Meyer wrote via Tim May on X, formerly Twitter. “While I thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons, as head coach at THE Ohio State University, I have no interest in coaching again. I will always be a Buckeye and have full confidence in Ryan Day, his staff, and every player that puts on the Scarlet and Gray.”

It looks like Meyer is fine with what he's doing now, and doesn't desire to go back to coaching at this moment.

Urban Meyer not returning to Ohio State

Ryan Day is currently on the hot seat courtesy of Ohio State fans, and they've been wanting to get their former coach back on the sidelines to lead the team. Former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones already knew that there wasn't a chance that Urban Meyer would coach the Buckeyes again.

“Not a chance. I don't think so with this new dynamic of the portal and NIL, which Urban wasn't a part of,” Jones said on the Maggie and Perloff radio show. “Urban is a player's coach, he's a coach's coach, and he just wants to coach ball. And I think all these new aspects throw a wrench into the culture that he wants to build and the things he wants to do as a play caller and as a CEO of an organization.”

Meyer had a lot of success as the Buckeyes coach and helped them win the 2014 national title. In 2018, Meyer announced that he would retire from coaching due to health reasons, and Day took over from then.