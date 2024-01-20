Dominic Kirks reveals why he chose Ohio State football over Alabama and USC.

The college football landscape is ever-changing, especially now with the NIL and transfer portal. As a result, the Ohio State football team reeled in another top player in Dominic Kirks. The four-star defensive lineman now reveals why he chose the Buckeyes over teams like Alabama and USC.

It essentially came down to coaching, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. Kirks raved about the Buckeyes' coaching staff. Considering Nick Saban is no longer with Alabama and there are rumors that USC head coach, Kliff Kingsbury may take the offensive coordinator job with the Chicago Bears, it makes sense why Kirks would choose Ohio State football.

“Great coaching staff, great men more importantly. Coach Johnson is a legend, he is more of a teacher than a coach. He was completely transparent and wants nothing but the best out of me while also wanting me to grow as a young man. They let me know that things will be hard, and I am willing to accept and embrace every challenge that comes, and grind my butt off to be where I need to be in life. It’s like a family, they emphasize brotherhood and playing for the guys next to you. There is no staff like it! I want to be surrounded with people that I believe will develop me into the best I can be on and off the field, and there is no other staff like it.”

Dominic Kirks is a four-star defensive lineman coming out of high school. There's a ton of hype around this kid, as he has serious potential to make it to the NFL. The Ohio State football program is going to love what they see from Kirks, as he could make a push for a starting role sooner, rather than later.