Ohio State (10-1) and Michigan football (6-5) are penning another interesting chapter to their fabled conflict, which dates back to the end of the 19th Century. Saturday's matchup was supposed to be fairly nondescript from a competition standpoint given the disparity between both teams in 2024, but talent does not always matter in “The Game.”

The Buckeyes and Wolverines were tied at halftime for the first time in seven years, per On3's Pete Nakos. Quarterback Will Howard tossed a brutal interception near his team's own goal line, and Michigan promptly scored on a Kalel Mullings rushing touchdown to grab a 7-3 lead. Howard then battled back and linked up with freshman star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to nod things up at 10 with 30 seconds left in the second quarter.

The mishaps continued after the break, with both Howard and Michigan QB Davis Warren leaving points on the board thanks to costly picks. Ohio State kicker Jayden Fielding also struggled, missing two field goals from less than 40 yards out. The score remains 10-10 in the fourth quarter at time of print.

Michigan is understandably having an underwhelming season as it transitions out of the Jim Harbaugh-JJ McCarthy era and currently sits smack dab in the middle of the Big Ten standings. If the painfully shorthanded Wolverines fall short in Columbus, it will mark the first time the program has not earned a winning record in a full regular season since 2014.

The Buckeyes are playing for much more, though. They can clinch their spot in the conference title game and ultimately secure themselves a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. Michigan would love to obstruct its nemesis' path to the top if possible, especially on the road.

Despite all logic, this classic showdown is delivering once again.