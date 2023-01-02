By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Ryan Day appears to be considering a major change after the Ohio State Buckeyes‘ College Football Playoff semifinal loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Day is considering giving up the play-calling duties for Ohio State football, according to Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN.

“Ryan Day mentioned in our production meetings he’s going to stop calling plays next year because he needs to become more of a manager as a head coach,” Herbstreit said on ESPN’s “College GameDay” Monday before the Rose Bowl. “And when you are prepping a game plan, it’s a lot more that goes into it Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday to be ready to call those plays Saturday. So he’s thinking about relinquishing those (responsibilities) which would be the first time ever. I don’t know who, Brian Hartline, or whoever, would be involved.”

Herbstreit cited Ryan Day’s desire to “become more of a manager as a head coach” for Ohio State football. The ESPN analyst then mentioned Brian Hartline, a Buckeyes’ coach whose name has popped up in head coaching circles, as a potential candidate to take over such duties.

Ryan Day has come under fire, mainly from Ohio State football fans, for his in-game decisions, as well as his two consecutive losses to their bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines.

Day has gone 45-6 since being hired as the Buckeyes’ head coach in 2019.

But the Buckeyes haven’t been able to get over the hump against Michigan- and they couldn’t finish the job in the College Football Playoff vs. Georgia.

If Ryan Day is indeed considering such a move, it would show that he is willing to do whatever it takes to get Ohio State football over the hump.