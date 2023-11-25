Ohio State football coach Ryan Day makes his case for the Buckeyes to make the Playoff after loss to Michigan football

Ohio State football suffered a heart-wrenching 30-24 loss to Michigan football in The Game Saturday. The loss is Ohio State's first of the season and drops them to 11-1 on the year. Meanwhile, their rival Michigan will advance to 12-0 and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa football.

The loss could prove even more costly as there's a good chance it drops them out of contention for the College Football Playoff. Following the loss, coach Ryan Day made a case for why his Buckeyes deserve to make the Playoff.

“I think we have a very good team,” Ryan Day said. “We came up short today and it’s devastating but I believe in our players and I think we have a veteran team. I do believe that this team can play with anybody in the country,” via The Ohio State Buckeyes on X.

The Buckeyes made the playoffs last season despite losing The Game to Michigan, but there were fewer undefeated teams and schools in contention. Only Georgia remained undefeated the whole year. This season, Michigan, Georgia, Washington and Florida State all are still undefeated, which in itself could provide the four playoff teams.

On top of the undefeated teams, Texas, Oregon, and Alabama all have just one loss as well among Power 5 conference teams. As good as Ohio State football has been for most of the year, one loss may be too many for them to qualify, particularly if Oregon, Alabama and Texas win their conference championship games.