After two games in the 2024 season, it is safe to say that the Ohio State football squad is going to dominate the Big 10 Conference and even possibly make it to the College Football Playoff. Will Howard has been an absolute beast for the Buckeyes and his performance against the Western Michigan Broncos all but proved it. However, Ryan Day's squad is still not complete amid their utter dominance as Donovan Jackson has yet to return.

The Ohio State football program with Ryan Day at the helm has made a big decision. They are going to field Donovan Jackson when they go up against Marshall in Week 4, per Patrick Murphy of 247 Sports. He will be defending Will Howard at left guard which will be a big boost to their pass protection. The Buckeyes head honcho even noted that his return could mean that the squad's confidence goes up as the season goes by.

Ryan Day gets real on the returning Ohio State football lineman

The Buckeyes have just come off a 56-0 win against the Western Michigan Broncos and that was a testament to how insane they could be. However, Coach Day posits that this squad against Marshall could be more lethal than what they had in the previous two games.

“I just think this solidifies everything up front. Seth has done a very, very good job of communicating across the board. He brings a certain level of experience and stability in there with communication. Now you add Donovan into it, that's two guys with a lot of experience. They're good communicators. They're very sharp. I think just overall, everyone's going to be on the same page even more and allow guys to communicate well because that's important,” he declared.

The Ohio State football squad has not scored less than 52 points in a game this season. Will they continue their momentum?