Published November 13, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes improved to 10-0 this season with a 56-17 victory over struggling Indiana, but head coach Ryan Day’s suffered a blow when top running back Miyan Williams suffered an injury to his right leg.

Williams had to be carted off the field in the first half after falling awkwardly late in the second quarter. Williams had already run for 147 yards and a touchdown at the time of the lower-leg injury.

While the sight of the running back being taken off the field on a motorized cart was scary for his Ohio State teammates and fans, Day told the media after the game that he did not think Williams had suffered a “long-term injury.”

Williams has been Ohio State’s primary running back the last two games since TreVeyon Henderson has been out with an undisclosed injury. Day reported that Henderson may be back for Ohio State’s November 19 game at Maryland, and his presence would be badly needed if Williams is out for any serious length of time.

While the Buckeyes had no problems with the Hoosiers, they have a showdown on the horizon with archrival Michigan coming up November 26. The No. 3 Wolverines are also undefeated, and they rolled to a 34-3 triumph over Nebraska Saturday.

The Buckeyes need to have their running game intact when they take on the Wolverines. Michigan ended Ohio State’s 8-game winning streak in the series last year with a 42-27 triumph. The Wolverines were the more physical team in that matchup, and Ohio State may have a hard time matching their rivals in that category this year if both Williams and Henderson are injured.