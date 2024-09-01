The Ohio State Buckeyes have high hopes for the 2024 season and the Big Ten powerhouse started in impressive fashion with a 52-6 triumph over Akron. Head coach Ryan Day knows the schedule will get tougher as the season progresses, but he seemed a bit overwhelmed by what he saw from freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The highly recruited Smith looked like one of the best receivers in the nation as he made his Ohio State debut against the Zips. The receiver caught 6 passes for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he demonstrated an ability to get open and make big plays whenever his team needed him to do so.

The 6-3, 215-pound Smith dropped the first pass that quarterback Will Howard threw his way. But he shook that off as well as two penalties that were called against him. Day met with the media after the game, and ESPN reporter Jake Trotter posted this quote on X: “You can see the talent. You don't think he's quite human. He's built different.”

Day knew that he was getting a special talent in Smith, and while he had said that Smith had a chance to be special during the offseason, he tried to tone down his remarks as the season approached. It is doubtful that Day could throw off Ohio State's opponents by staying quiet about the talented Smith, and once opposing coaches get a chance to study the Akron game tape, any doubt will be eliminated.

Ohio State has quite a bit to be optimistic about

Smith was not the only Buckeye who was impressive against the Zips. Quarterback Will Howard had an impressive performance as the former Kansas State signal caller completed 17 of 28 passes for 228 yards and 3 touchdown passes.

The Buckeyes also got a productive effort from their running attack. Senior TreVeyon Henderson had 8 carries for 65 yards that included a long of 21 yards. Transfer Quinshon Judkins had 13 carries for 55 yards and 1 touchdown. The former Ole Miss star had a long run of 13 yards.

The Zips actually took an early 3-0 lead in this game as it took the Buckeyes a while to get started. Howard threw a 16-yard TD pass to Smith to give the Buckeyes a 7-3 lead with less than three minutes to go in the first quarter.

Jayden Fielding added to the lead when he connected on a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter. Ohio State seized control with less than five minutes to go in the first half when Smith caught his second TD pass from Howard.

Howard also threw a touchdown pass to sophomore wideout Carnell Tate, and Ohio State had TD runs from Judkins and James Peoples.

The defense held Akron to 177 yards, and the Ohio State defense also registered two defensive touchdowns.

Ohio State, the No. 2 team in the nation, will host Western Michigan September 7.