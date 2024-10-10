Last week in college football was filled with surprises as several top-ranked teams were knocked off in shocking upsets. The bar was set high for chaos and excitement, and it’s hard to imagine how college football Week 7 could possibly top it. But with a packed slate of top-tier matchups, Week 7 is poised to deliver plenty of drama.

Week 7 features nine games that will be scattered throughout the day, with three key matchups between Top 25 opponents. Among these, the headliner is a highly anticipated Big Ten clash that fans have had circled on their calendars since the new conference schedules were released. The Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to Eugene to face the Oregon Ducks. It's a battle of Top 5 teams, and now, it’s also a pivotal conference game.

So, let’s kick things off by diving into the must-see matchups of Week 7, starting with Ohio State versus Oregon.

No. 2 Ohio State @ No. 3 Oregon

The most anticipated matchup of the season thus far is set for Saturday as two Big Ten powerhouses, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon, clash in a battle of undefeated teams. These programs have faced off only nine times in history, with the Buckeyes winning the first nine before the Ducks upset Ohio State on the road in 2021. This time, the showdown will take place at Oregon's iconic Autzen Stadium, a venue known for its electrifying atmosphere. Both head coaches have a lot on the line. Oregon's Dan Lanning comes into this game with a 6-4 record against ranked opponents, while Ohio State's Ryan Day boasts a more seasoned 18-9 record, though one of those losses was to the Ducks in 2021. This game is not just a proving ground for the coaches, but a defining moment for both teams as they seek to cement their place in the national spotlight. With talent stacked across nearly every position and both programs well-coached, this will undoubtedly be a marquee event in college football's Week 7, with the intensity in Eugene expected to be off the charts.

South Carolina @ No. 7 Alabama

This game has become even more intriguing after Alabama’s shocking upset loss to Vanderbilt last weekend. With the Crimson Tide now exposed, it seems that anything is possible for this team moving forward. Does that mean Alabama won’t bounce back and win decisively against South Carolina? Not necessarily, but the way the Tide's defense has performed over the last six quarters—giving up significant yards and points—raises some concerns.

South Carolina, led by dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers, could capitalize on Alabama's defensive vulnerabilities. Sellers’ ability to both pass and run could pose a serious challenge, especially if Alabama’s defense doesn’t tighten up.

The last time Alabama lost to South Carolina was in 2010, in Columbia. However, the Tide haven’t lost at home to the Gamecocks since 2004. With their playoff hopes still hanging in the balance, this game is crucial for Alabama to prove they can recover from last week’s loss.

No. 1 Texas @ No. 18 Oklahoma (Cotton Bowl)

With an off week, No. 1 Texas and quarterback Quinn Ewers have had ample time to heal and prepare for what is shaping up to be the Longhorns' biggest game of the season—the Red River Rivalry. This annual clash between Texas and Oklahoma always delivers, even when the teams seem mismatched, as they do heading into Saturday.

Texas has emerged as the clear favorite in the SEC this season, while Oklahoma has struggled to find its footing. The teams’ offenses are heading in opposite directions, with Texas ranking No. 7 in scoring offense compared to Oklahoma’s 69th. That disparity could give the Longhorns a significant edge.

However, the defensive side of the ball should prove to be a tighter battle. Both teams boast top-20 defenses, which could make this game more of a grind than the offensive stats suggest.

Adding to the intrigue, this year's Red River Rivalry marks the first time the matchup is an official SEC conference game, raising the stakes even higher for both programs.

No. 4 Penn State @ USC

For only the 11th time in history, Penn State and USC will meet on Saturday, renewing a series that last saw action in 2017 when the Trojans emerged victorious in a 52-49 shootout. The Nittany Lions have never beaten USC at home, so they'll be looking to reverse that trend in Week 7.

This game is another exciting result of conference realignment, but USC might be wishing they were still in the Pac-12 at this point. Coming off a tough upset loss to Minnesota last week, the Trojans have now dropped two Big Ten matchups, with their other loss coming against Michigan.

Meanwhile, Penn State continues its steady climb in the polls, with eyes firmly set on securing one of the 12 playoff spots. USC will be looking to bounce back and secure a massive upset to salvage their season and silence the critics. Will the Trojans rise to the challenge, or will Penn State stay on course for the College Football Playoff?

Florida @ No. 8 Tennessee

There's now a lot more at stake in this Week 7 matchup between Tennessee and Florida than initially expected. With Tennessee suffering an upset loss at Arkansas last week, the rivalry game against Florida has become even more critical for both teams.

Heading into this season, these teams seemed to be on very different paths. Tennessee was trending upward, looking like a playoff contender, while Florida appeared to be in a state of decline. But now, the stakes have been raised.

The Gators have quietly won three of their last four games, and despite early struggles, they enter Neyland Stadium on Saturday with a surprising amount of momentum. While Florida is seeking to keep building wins under Billy Napier and prove he’s the right leader for the program, Tennessee is trying to get back on track and keep their playoff hopes alive.

No. 9 Ole Miss @ No. 13 LSU

Ole Miss bounced back well from their upset loss to Kentucky, taking care of business against South Carolina. Meanwhile, LSU had the luxury of an off week to prepare for what is now a Top 15 showdown between two teams with playoff aspirations. The question now is: Can Lane Kiffin and the Rebels handle the pressure of a high-stakes SEC battle under the lights in Baton Rouge? LSU is always a tough opponent, especially in night games at Death Valley, where the atmosphere can be electric. This will be a major test for Ole Miss to prove whether they’re truly contenders or just pretenders in the SEC this season.

No. 11 Iowa State @ West Virginia

Iowa State has steadily climbed the rankings and now sits just outside the Top 10, ranked No. 11 in the country. The Cyclones have a notable win over then No. 21 Iowa, but their toughest test of the season awaits on Saturday when they face a gritty West Virginia team on the road.

The Mountaineers, at 3-2, are no strangers to tough competition. Their two losses came against No. 4 Penn State and undefeated No. 22 Pitt, with the latter being a close four-point defeat.

No. 18 Kansas State @ Colorado

Deion Sanders and Colorado put together their most complete performance of the season in their recent win over UCF. For the first time under Sanders, the Buffaloes excelled in all phases of the game, showcasing their potential as a well-rounded team. However, the challenge ramps up in Week 7 as they prepare to face No. 18 Kansas State, one of the Big 12’s toughest teams.

The Wildcats will bring their formidable defense to Boulder, aiming to disrupt Colorado’s star duo of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Kansas State is fighting to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive, while the Buffaloes are looking to continue their impressive run, likewise with conference aspirations. If Colorado can pull off another victory and improve to 5-1, a spot in the next Top 25 rankings seems likely.